IntelePeer Integrates with Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB

IntelePeer, a conversational and agentic artificial intelligence platform provider, has integrated advanced capabilities of Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB into its conversational and agentic AI platform, giving multi-location healthcare organizations and medical practices extra performance and scalability for patient experiences.

The integration significantly enhances the performance and responsiveness of omnichannel patient interactions powered by IntelePeer's solutions. It also streamlines system architecture and unlocks new opportunities for healthcare providers to configure, deliver, and scale applications that elevate patient experiences and improve operational efficiency.

"By integrating advanced features of Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB into our conversational and agentic AI platform, we're giving our customers enterprise-grade capabilities that enable them to deliver superior patient experiences," said Frank Fawzi, CEO of IntelePeer, in a statement. "It's part of our commitment to provide healthcare providers practical, easy-to-use AI-powered solutions that can be quickly deployed so they can improve patient satisfaction, operational efficiency, and business outcomes."

IntelePeer's integration with Azure Cosmos DB improves real-time performance across voice, API, and large language model-powered workflows by consolidating short-term memory, session storage, and vector search into Azure Cosmos DB. It also adds new capabilities for retrieval augmented generation (RAG), semantic search, and AI personalization.