Smarsh Partners with Google

Smarsh, a digital communications data and intelligence company, is partnering with Google to capture and archive rich communication services (RCS) messages for regulated organizations.

Smarsh Capture is now integrated with Google Messages for RCS archival to help organizations securely retain communications for regulatory monitoring, supervision, and discovery.

"This is a defining moment for compliant communications," said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO of Smarsh, in a statement. "RCS is the future of mobile messaging, offering modern, encrypted capabilities. Our partnership with Google means regulated organizations no longer have to choose between modern communication and compliance; they can confidently enable both."

The new solution, called Android RCS Archival, is integrated with Smarsh Capture and available on Google Pixel and other Android Enterprise devices. It provides centralized administrative control of RCS capture across all managed Android devices.

The launch builds on Smarsh's broader partnership with Google Workspace, which provides seamless, audit-ready compliance for Gmail, Google Chat, Meet, Drive, and Docs. Smarsh Capture provides comprehensive retention of all Workspace activity. including comments, threads, document edits, and AI-generated insights.