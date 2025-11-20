Adobe Acquires Semrush

Adobe will acquire Semrush, a brand visibility platform provider, for $1.9 billion.

Semrush brings to Adobe more than a decade of experience delivering search engine optimization (SEO) solutions. and, more recently, generative engine optimization (GEO) solutions.

"Brand visibility is being reshaped by generative AI, and brands that don't embrace this new opportunity risk losing relevance and revenue," said Anil Chakravarthy, president of Adobe's Digital Experience Business, in a statement. "With Semrush, we're unlocking GEO for marketers as a new growth channel alongside their SEO, driving more visibility, customer engagement, and conversions across the ecosystem."

"Adobe is an industry leader in helping marketers create personalized customer experiences at scale. With the advent of LLMs and AI-driven search, brands need to understand where and how their customers are engaging in these new channels," said Bill Wagner, CEO of Semrush, in a statement. "This combination provides marketers more insights and capabilities to increase their discoverability across today’s evolving digital landscape."