DealHub Acquires Subskribe
DealHub.io, a configure-price-quote (CPQ) systems provider, has acquired Subskribe, a subscription management, consumption metering, and billing platform provider, for an undisclosed amount.
With this acquisition, companies can optimize pricing, automate revenue operations, and scale monetization in one unified platform with complete visibility and control.
DealHub now offers one governed catalog and data model spanning the entire revenue backbone, seamlessly connecting CRM, CPQ, and enterprise resource planning with native support for every modern revenue model (SLG, PLG, self-serve portals, subscriptions, milestone billing, usage-based pricing, ramps, and bundles), all managed through a unified interface.
It also offers automated billing, tax calculation, and ASC 606/IFRS 15 revenue recognition, complete with audit trails and SOX-friendly controls, live dashboards tracking ARR, usage metrics, churn indicators, and revenue forecasts.
"The impact of this acquisition will redefine the future of revenue operations," said Eyal Elbahary, CEO of DealHub, in a statement. "The Subskribe team helped pioneer subscription billing during their time at Zuora and, over the past five years, have engineered one of the most sophisticated billing and revenue solutions for the AI era. Integrating their innovation with DealHub's industry-leading CPQ creates the most intelligent and adaptive platform for forward thinking AI-driven enterprises."