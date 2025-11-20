DealHub Acquires Subskribe

DealHub.io, a configure-price-quote (CPQ) systems provider, has acquired Subskribe, a subscription management, consumption metering, and billing platform provider, for an undisclosed amount.

With this acquisition, companies can optimize pricing, automate revenue operations, and scale monetization in one unified platform with complete visibility and control.

DealHub now offers one governed catalog and data model spanning the entire revenue backbone, seamlessly connecting CRM, CPQ, and enterprise resource planning with native support for every modern revenue model (SLG, PLG, self-serve portals, subscriptions, milestone billing, usage-based pricing, ramps, and bundles), all managed through a unified interface.

It also offers automated billing, tax calculation, and ASC 606/IFRS 15 revenue recognition, complete with audit trails and SOX-friendly controls, live dashboards tracking ARR, usage metrics, churn indicators, and revenue forecasts.