Fetch Launches ASI:One Agentic LLM and Fetch Business Verification Portal

Fetch today introduced ASI:One, a coordination platform that lets artificial intelligence orchestrate multiple verified brand agents to complete complex tasks, and Fetch Business, a verification portal where companies can claim their official agents, ensuring consumers interact with authenticated brand representatives, not impostors. Both products connect through Agentverse, Fetch's open directory where more than 2 million agents coordinate to serve consumers.

"Fetch is doing for the agentic web what Google did for web search," said Humayun Sheikh, CEO and founder of Fetch, in a statement. "Google created discoverability and trust for websites. We're creating the same foundation for agents, but instead of just finding information, your personal AI coordinates with verified brand agents to get things done."

ASI:One learns user preferences over time, creating personalization that improves with use. The platform checks saved preferences and then coordinates with verified brand agents to deliver complete, bookable solutions. Consumers control exactly which information their agent shares and with which brand agents.

"This isn't searching for options separately and hoping they work together," Sheikh said. "It's orchestration. Your personal AI understands how you make decisions, then works with brand agents that have real inventory, pricing, and booking capabilities."

Fetch Business provides infrastructure to claim verified brand agents and make them discoverable. Companies verify their identities through Fetch, claim their namespace, and either connect existing agents or build them using Fetch's low-code tools. Once deployed, agents live in Agentverse, where consumers using ASI:One or other compatible platforms can discover and interact with them.

"Think of this as ICANN for agents," Sheikh said. "Just as domain registration brought order and trust to websites, Fetch Business brings verified identity to the agentic web. When you see @AlaskaAirlines in ASI:One, you know it's the real Alaska Airlines, with access to their actual systems."

With the "Claim Your Agent" program, Fetch has pre-reserved namespaces for thousands of recognizable brands, ready to be claimed and verified. Verified brand agents display trust indicators similar to website security certificates, and this verification travels with the agent across any platform that integrates with Agentverse. The directory handles agent-to-agent communication, secure data exchange, and transaction coordination. Fetch's infrastructure enables specialized agents to collaborate rather than building one massive agent that tries to do everything. The platform includes built-in payment infrastructure, allowing agents to complete transactions securely through integrated payment partners, including Visa. Consumers can approve purchases, set spending limits, or require confirmation for any transaction.