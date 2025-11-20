Iterable Launches Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server

Iterable, a customer engagement platform provider, has added the Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server to its agentic marketing suite, enabling marketers to connect specialized artificial intelligence tools like Cursor, Claude Code, and Claude Desktop, directly to the Iterable platform and turn natural-language direction into governed, real-time platform actions.

With MCP, Iterable's AI can take action not just answer questions to help teams build, optimize, and analyze campaigns.

"Marketing teams have an unprecedented opportunity to elevate the customer experience and accelerate time to value with new technologies. The MCP Server is a massive unlock for realizing that potential," said Nick Beil, chief product officer of Iterable, in a statement. "For the first time, technical marketers can work with AI that actually takes action on their intent not just offers answers. It gives them a more direct, intelligent way to apply their expertise, experiment faster, and turn ideas into impact at a pace that simply wasn't possible before. This is a major step toward marketing organizations that operate with true autonomy, intelligence, and scale."

Built with an API-first access layer and controlled read/write capabilities, the MCP Server unifies customer data, business context, and campaign assets into a single, action-ready environment. Natural-language prompts enable teams to instantly generate templates, localized content, variants, and complete journey steps using live customer and performance signals. Teams can prototype, configure, and optimize campaigns directly within their primary workflows and instantly see wha's live, how it's performing, and where issues might exist across channels or regions.

The MCP Server supports both sandbox and production environments. With clearly defined read/write permissions and stable API access, teams can integrate AI tools with marketer-defined controls.