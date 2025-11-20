Bombora Expands StackAdapt Integration

Bombora, a B2B data pioneer, has expanded itsintegration with StackAdapt, an advertising and marketing technology company, to give B2B marketers direct access to Bombora's B2B digital audiences to increase campaign efficiency, targeting, and conversion.

"StackAdapt customers now have powerful new ways to drive real results by accessing the most comprehensive digital audiences in B2B marketing," said Mike Burton, co-founder and executive vice president of strategic partnerships at Bombora, in a statement. "Bombora's data enables marketers to target specific B2B buying groups offering the precision and scale needed to activate high-performing campaigns with more speed, accuracy, and efficiency."

This deepened integration provides StackAdapt customers with the following:

Access to Bombora's suite of hundreds of off-the-shelf audiences and thousands of customizable audience attributes, including Bombora's Company Surge Intent-based audiences.

The ability to activate across multiple digital channels, using the latest targetable identifiers.

Access to billions of targetable B2B decision makers across key international markets.

Critical insights into audience penetration and campaign performance to inform real-time optimization and drive stronger outcomes.