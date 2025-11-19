AppsFlyer Releases Eight Products

AppsFlyer today launched eight products to help businesses transform complex data into clarity and growth as part of its Modern Marketing Cloud that breaks down silos across omnichannel measurement, deep linking, data collaboration, and autonomous AI workflows.

"The Modern Marketing Cloud represents the next evolution of our mission, uniting measurement, data collaboration, and AI into one trusted, privacy-first platform," said Oren Kaniel, CEO and co-founder of AppsFlyer, in a statement. "For over a decade, we've helped marketers adapt through the mobile and privacy revolutions. Now, in the AI era, we're empowering them to go beyond optimization to achieve truly autonomous growth."

As part of this release, AppsFlyer new products across its four suites include the following:

Agentic AI Suite -- AppsFlyer's execution layer for marketing intelligence, combining an AI-ready data foundation, always-on pre-configured agents, and the Model Context Protocol (MCP) for building custom autonomous agents. The MCP layer supports leading large language models, including Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor IDE, and VS Code, enabling companies to design and automate agentic workflows. The suite also includes pre-built AI agents that help marketers spot creative opportunities, surface daily insights, monitor configuration status, and identify performance trends.

Incrementality for User Acquisition -- Quantifying the true incremental contribution of every touchpoint across the funnel. It works holistically, cross-network and alongside attribution.

Cross-Platform Journeys & Lifetime Value Measurement -- A unified omnichannel measurement layer that stitches user journeys across mobile, web, desktop, console, and connected TV, delivering ROI analysis, high-value user identification, and insights into long-term customer value.

Signal Hub -- AppsFlyer's new foundation for privacy-safe data collaboration. It redefines how companies, partners, and media platforms connect and activate insights across marketing. Built on real-world purchase signals with integrated clean-room and identity-resolution technology, Signal Hub securely combines first-party and partner data to build high-intent audiences and measure performance across mobile, web, and CTV.

Enterprise-Grade Security Package -- A premium security tier adding SAML 2.0 SSO with SCIM provisioning, multi-token governance, extended audit logs with API access, IP allow lists, and granular RBAC, aligned to Zero Trust to streamline lifecycle management, speed audit readiness, and strengthen compliance.

Enhanced Attribution Mode -- An anti-fraud attribution model that applies real-time AI behavioral analysis to detect click flooding per attribution.

My Dashboards (AI-Upgraded Dashboards) -- A redesigned dashboards that consolidates Activity, LTV, Cohort, SKAN, and SSOT views. With natural-language queries and an embedded AI assistant, teams can surface insights instantly.

Creative Management Hub for storing, managing, analyzing, and deploying creative assets. Built on AppsFlyer's Creative Optimization suite, it unifies import, optimization, and distribution into one automated system, with AI-powered scoring and recommendations.