Zoho Updates Zoho One Platform

Zoho has enhanced Zoho One, its all-in-one business software platform, with a new user experience that facilitates collaboration and integrations across its 50 applications.

"Today's Zoho One update redesigns the user experience to address how work is evolving from an app-based system to a platform-based system," said Raju Vegesna, chief evangelist at Zoho, in a statement. "Customers are not licensing apps with Zoho One. They are licensing peace of mind. They expect Zoho to take care of the technology part and let them be productive in their business. Our enhancements with this release deliver essentially that - a unified experience delivered through unified integrations, context, workflows, and data."

Zoho One's new UX provides a connected, context-aware user experience that includes the following:

Spaces -- Apps within Zoho One are grouped into Spaces across the top toolbar, and each serves a distinct purpose. Personal Space includes apps unique to the individual, including personal productivity software. Organizational Space includes tools for company-wide communication (Forums, Town Hall, Ideas, and more). The software includes function-specific spaces grouped by department (HR, marketing, finance, and more). All of these spaces can be customized and unify several aspects between applications, from search to settings and more.

Action Panel that aggregates action items for the users across applications, helping users plan their day. The Approvals section unifies review actions across apps, whether it is approval of jobs, expenses, trips, or document signatures.

Quick Navigation that helps users access anywhere across the Zoho One Operating System with a few clicks.

An expanded dashboard that consolidates data from all connected apps, even third-party ones, into a single location that can be personalized using pre-existing or custom widgets. Dashboards pre-created in Zoho One, powered by Zoho Analytics, can also be brought together as Boards within Zoho One.

Vani, offering an all-in-one, visual-first intelligent virtual space. With Vani, Zoho One users can brainstorm, plan, and innovate together across things like flowcharts, whiteboards, diagrams, mind mapping, and video calling.

Zoho One offers native integration with Zoho apps and third-party software. The following types of integrations are supported:

Unified integrations for visibility into various Zoho-to-Zoho integrations, Zoho-to-third-party integrations, as well as third-party-to-third-party integrations.

Foundational integrations through the Unified Portal, a customizable space where users can consolidate all of their application-specific portals, allowing for control over multiple apps from a single screen. The Unified Portal supports third-party software portals, even those from custom apps.

Pragmatic integrations, such as domain verification, can be configured within Zoho One from a central place.

Outcome-based integrations.

Zoho's AI assistant, Zia, is now prominently featured across all of Zoho One:

Intelligence with aggregated AI capabilities across various Zoho apps are available within Zoho One.

Hub for intelligence.Zoho's intelligent content management system, Zia Hubs, has its own dedicated space within Zoho One alongside pre-created, dedicated workflows that automatically bring more utility to company data.

Integrated and Contextual intelligence -- Ask Zia will soon be available within the bottom toolbar, allowing prompt-based searches that pull relevant data across multiple Zoho apps to provide a full picture of users' schedules, unfinished tasks, or the latest action items from meetings.

Zoho One also adds customer-defined encryption, Cloud LDAP, and CLOUD RADIUS to allow organizations to manage authentication, access, and authorization.