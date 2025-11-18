Teneo.ai Launches Teneo 8 Voice AI Platform
Teneo.ai, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence solutions contact centers, today released Teneo 8, a voice AI platform to fully automate complex customer service interactions across industries.
Teneo 8 delivers a unified platform for designing, deploying, and governing intelligent voice agents, complete with built-in guardrails and enterprise-grade governance. New capabilities include the following:
- AI Agent Builder with Agentic Reasoning, a no-code studio for creating voice-first agents, with reusable skills, goals and personalities and agentic orchestration.
- Gen AI Dashboard and Real-Time Transparency for end-to-end visibility into AI agent logic, structure, and model usage. Enterprise-Grade Security with Teneo Secrets for credential management, role-based access control, and full auditability.
- Deferred Annotations, where the system executes resource-intensive processes only when required.
- Public Lifecycle API, with versioned endpoints for agent creation, testing, deployment, and monitoring and seamless integration into CI/CD and observability pipelines.
- Contact Center Connector Framework (CCCF), with native support for Genesys Cloud, Amazon Connect, and many other CCaaS platforms and optimized fo SIP, RTP, and WebRTC protocols.
- Teneo Web Widget to deploy branded chatbots across web and mobile channels with centralized configuration and seamless integration with Hybrid AI orchestration.
"With Teneo 8, enterprises no longer have to choose between cost savings and customer satisfaction," said Per Ottosson, CEO of Teneo.ai., in a statement. "Our hybrid AI platform uses LLMs where creativity is valuable and deterministic logic where accuracy is essential, enabling scalable, compliant AI agents that actually solve customer problems. Teneo has 99 percent understanding of inbound calls and knows what your customers care about in real time."