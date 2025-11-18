Mitel Introduces Mitel CX 2.0

Mitel, a business communications provider, today introduced Mitel CX 2.0, the next evolution of its customer experience (CX) platform combining artificial intelligence and administration in a single, unified solution.

Built to operate in hybrid communication environments, Mitel CX 2.0 enables organizations to leverage generative AI virtual agents to complement the work of contact center professionals. It connects people and processes through a single AI-powered workspace that brings together communications, customer data, and workflows.

Within this modern workspace, agents can transition between voice, messaging, and digital channels, while supervisors gain real-time visibility and coaching tools. Through its deep integration with Workflow Studio, Mitel's AI-ready integration platform, it weaves communication workflows directly into business processes.

Key capabilities now available with Mitel CX 2.0 include the following:

Industry-tailored AI virtual agents developed in Workflow Studio to automate tasks and handle common inquiries while routing complex cases to the best available employee, whether frontline or back-office.

Voice AI virtual agents with seamless handof to live agents, with the conversation transcript carried forward, along with AI-powered Agent Assist tools such as interaction summaries, suggested responses, and next-best actions.

Agentic AI workflows automating actions like ordering items, issuing trouble tickets, sending customer notifications, or initiating approvals.

Low-code/no-code workflow design through the MCX Bot Builder and Workflow Studio.

"With Mitel CX 2.0, we're combining the best of private cloud, AI, and hybrid communications into a single, enterprise-grade experience," said Martin Bitzinger, senior vice president of product management at Mitel, in a statement. "Enterprises now have access to a single solution that doesn't limit the choice between innovation and control. We're empowering organizations to reimagine customer engagement, moving it beyond just the walls of the contact center to create a connected, intelligent enterprise where AI empowers every employee to play an active role in shaping the customer journey."

Mitel launched the first version of Mitel CX a year ago.