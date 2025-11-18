UJET Acquires Spiral

UJET, a contact center solutions provider, has acquired Spiral, a conversational analytics and artificial intelligence company specializing in deep customer feedback and interaction intelligence, for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition of Spiral extends UJET's AI capabilities within its core contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) platform while also providing customers with Spiral by UJET, a stand-alone AI offering that analyzes customer conversations and provides predictive analytics across all customer channels.

Spiral's technology analyzes millions of customer conversations across voice, chat, email, surveys, and social media, automatically detecting, categorizing, and quantifying ultra-specific customer issues. The platform makes this data searchable using an AI agent and simple prompting in natural language.

UJET will provide the how for automated, AI self-service and live-assisted customer interactions, while Spiral will provides the why and conversational intelligence.