UJET Acquires Spiral
UJET, a contact center solutions provider, has acquired Spiral, a conversational analytics and artificial intelligence company specializing in deep customer feedback and interaction intelligence, for an undisclosed amount.
The acquisition of Spiral extends UJET's AI capabilities within its core contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) platform while also providing customers with Spiral by UJET, a stand-alone AI offering that analyzes customer conversations and provides predictive analytics across all customer channels.
Spiral's technology analyzes millions of customer conversations across voice, chat, email, surveys, and social media, automatically detecting, categorizing, and quantifying ultra-specific customer issues. The platform makes this data searchable using an AI agent and simple prompting in natural language.
UJET will provide the how for automated, AI self-service and live-assisted customer interactions, while Spiral will provides the why and conversational intelligence.
"It takes just one bad customer experience for a problem to escalate beyond frustration into actual churn," said Vasili Triant, CEO of UJET, in a statement. "Yet most companies can't analyze interaction data at scale, leaving many common customer issues in the dark. UJET's acquisition of Spiral will provide businesses with a unified view of all customer conversations for more proactive, personalized service. Gone are the days of blind spots. Leaders will now have full visibility into business, product, and service problems to improve issues before escalation."
"We built Spiral to take millions of customer conversations and turn them into clear, actionable insight," said Elena Zhizhimontova, founder and CEO of Spiral, in a statement. "By combining Spiral's AI with UJET's cutting-edge CCaaS platform for modern-day customer service, Spiral by UJET will continue as the focused product our customers rely on, now with a more CX-driven roadmap and deeper integrations. Together we can shine a brighter light on customer issues for more organizations worldwide, giving brands the clarity they need to spot issues sooner, address problems faster, and create better products, services, and experiences over the long term."