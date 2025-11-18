Sendbird Launches Delight.ai
Sendbird, a customer experience communications systems provider, launched Delight.ai, a branded artificial intelligence concierge built on long-term memory to help companies deploy AI agents across every customer touchpoint, including in-app chat, voice, SMS, email and social.
Delight.ai connects with customers through a single, intelligent agent built on the following three strategic pillars:
- Persistent memory across all interactions: Absorbs signals from every conversation and action to form an evolving understanding of customers. This foundation enables hyper-personalization that adapts over time and goes far beyond static CRM data;
- Omnichannel continuity and proactive engagement: Maintains context as customers move between chat, SMS, email, and voice. When engagement stalls or customers switch channels, it proactively re-engages with them to keep conversations current; and,
- Enterprise-grade trust and governance: Built on Sendbird's Trust OS, users have full observability, control, and policy enforcement. Every response is traceable and each action stays within brand parameters.
"The reactive nature of conventional AI agents fails customers, creating a lack of confidence and limiting a brand's potential and revenue stream," said John Kim, co-founder and CEO of Sendbird, in a statement. "In the AI economy, brands must evolve beyond transactional interactions to deploy agents that remember, anticipate, and act autonomously. With Delight.ai, we are introducing the branded AI concierge, where success is driven by enduring memory and predictable customer lifetime value, not just service speed. Built on over a decade of communications expertise and governed by our proprietary Trust OS, Delight.ai delivers experiences that are personal, present and trustworthy, shifting customer engagement from cost center to competitive advantage."