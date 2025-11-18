Sendbird Launches Delight.ai

Sendbird, a customer experience communications systems provider, launched Delight.ai, a branded artificial intelligence concierge built on long-term memory to help companies deploy AI agents across every customer touchpoint, including in-app chat, voice, SMS, email and social.

Delight.ai connects with customers through a single, intelligent agent built on the following three strategic pillars:

Persistent memory across all interactions: Absorbs signals from every conversation and action to form an evolving understanding of customers. This foundation enables hyper-personalization that adapts over time and goes far beyond static CRM data;

Omnichannel continuity and proactive engagement: Maintains context as customers move between chat, SMS, email, and voice. When engagement stalls or customers switch channels, it proactively re-engages with them to keep conversations current; and,

Enterprise-grade trust and governance: Built on Sendbird's Trust OS, users have full observability, control, and policy enforcement. Every response is traceable and each action stays within brand parameters.