ActiveCampaign Launches Claude Connector

ActiveCampaign, an autonomous marketing platform provider, has launched an autonomous marketing connector for Anthropic's Claude, now available in Claude's Connector Directory.

Through this integration, Claude users can now directly access ActiveCampaign' s marketing capabilities and data for retrieving performance data, creating campaigns, updating CRM, or triggering automations through natural language. Because the connector is built on ActiveCampaign's MCP server, the integration enables Claude users to perform their ActiveCampaign tasks directly within their AI workspaces.