ActiveCampaign Launches Claude Connector
ActiveCampaign, an autonomous marketing platform provider, has launched an autonomous marketing connector for Anthropic's Claude, now available in Claude's Connector Directory.
Through this integration, Claude users can now directly access ActiveCampaign' s marketing capabilities and data for retrieving performance data, creating campaigns, updating CRM, or triggering automations through natural language. Because the connector is built on ActiveCampaign's MCP server, the integration enables Claude users to perform their ActiveCampaign tasks directly within their AI workspaces.
"This integration redefines how marketers get work done," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign, in a statement. "By making ActiveCampaign's billions of marketing data points available in Claude, we're meeting users where they work. Marketers can now bring the full power of ActiveCampaign into their daily AI workflows, moving seamlessly from insight to action."