Wayvia Launches Next Gen of Prowl

Wayvia (formerly PriceSpider) has updated its Prowl Retail Intelligence platform with capabilities to help companies maintain pricing integrity and safeguard margins, integrating marketing automation platform monitoring and proactive enforcement workflows within a single system.

The next generation of Prowl will use predictive artificial intelligence to detect, prioritize, and enforce pricing integrity across marketplaces and retailers.

New Prowl features include the following:

Retailer Environment Scan, which automatically detects updates across retailer product detail pages (PDPs) and refreshes product data with no manual work. Real-time accuracy helps catch pricing violations and unauthorized sellers the moment they appear and before they impact quarterly margin targets.

Price Anomaly Detection, which prioritizes violations with real margin leakage.

Dynamic Field Selection, which adapts instantly to changes in retailer PDP layouts, ensuring accurate price and seller data is captured.

A command center to cut investigation-to-enforcement time in half.

"Brands are under more pressure than ever to protect their margins and reputation," said Anthony Ferry, co-founder and CEO of Wayvia, in a statement. "Unlike traditional dashboards that only report violations, Prowl acts in real time to protect margins. It is built to catch violations as they happen, not after the damage is done, preserving value, strengthening retail partnerships, and ensuring every shopper experience stays consistent and fair."

Prowl is a core component of the Retail Intelligence pillar of Wayvia's connected ecosystem, working alongside Shoppable Media and Omnicommerce Data to create, protect, and measure every shopper journey. Unified through Wayvia's Model Context Protocol (MCP), these solutions connect insights, activation, and optimization to turn integrity into measurable profit.