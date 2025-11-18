Metadata.io Launches MetadataONE

Metadata.io, a digital advertising platform provider, today launched MetadataONE, its new platform that unifies CRM, automation, and ad data into a single, artificial intelligence-backed go-to-market platform

With MetadataONE, B2B marketers can now go from prompts to pipeline in a single platform powered by dozens of autonomous artificial intelligence agents that analyze data, generate creative, build and target audiences, deploy and optimize campaigns, and more, using large language models such as Claude or ChatGPT through Metadata's MCP server.

Metadata's agents include Bid Agent, Creative Agent, and Analyst Agent for experimentation, optimization, and measurable revenue impact.