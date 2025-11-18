Metadata.io Launches MetadataONE
Metadata.io, a digital advertising platform provider, today launched MetadataONE, its new platform that unifies CRM, automation, and ad data into a single, artificial intelligence-backed go-to-market platform
With MetadataONE, B2B marketers can now go from prompts to pipeline in a single platform powered by dozens of autonomous artificial intelligence agents that analyze data, generate creative, build and target audiences, deploy and optimize campaigns, and more, using large language models such as Claude or ChatGPT through Metadata's MCP server.
Metadata's agents include Bid Agent, Creative Agent, and Analyst Agent for experimentation, optimization, and measurable revenue impact.
"Marketers today need more than tools; they need an engine that learns, adapts, and accelerates outcomes in real time," said Chris Petko, chief revenue officer of Metadata, in a statement.