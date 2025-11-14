Bloomreach Launches Personalized Media-in-Grid

Bloomreach, providers of a platform for personalization, today introduced Personalized Media in-Grid, which turns static product grids into intelligent storytelling surfaces powered by its AI-powered search solution Bloomreach Discovery and amplified through its marketing and conversational shopping solutions.

Personalized Media in-Grid transforms traditional product-listing pages into dynamic, story-driven experiences, uniting placement, personalization, and conversation inside the shopping journey. It allows retailers to insert videos, images, buying guides, seasonal promotions, and cross-sell messages seamlessly between products on search and category pages. With slot selection, in-context preview, audience targeting, and scheduling capabilities, merchandising teams can manage and optimize content at scale.

The solution also enables merchandisers to do the following:

Manage content at scale: Apply rules globally across queries or categories, preview in context, and schedule campaigns—no ongoing dev work required after setup.

Target specific audiences: Deliver tailored messages by integrating with Bloomreach Engagement for segmentation and 1:1 personalization, and with Bloomreach Clarity for conversational experiences.

Measure impact: Track performance through Discovery’s built-in analytics and extend reporting through Engagement dashboards.