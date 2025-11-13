Omnisend Partners with Triple Whale

Omnisend, an email and SMS marketing platform provider, and Triple Whale, an intelligence platform provider, have partnered to integrate Omnisend's email and SMS metrics directly into Triple Whale to help e-commerce companies see how their campaigns and automated flows perform next to their ads, website, and revenue data from a single dashboard.

With this integration, advertisers can view Omnisend campaign and automation results inside Triple Whale next to paid and organic channels and track revenue, conversions, click-through rates, average order value, unsubscribes, and more to understand what drives purchases. Data updates hourly, and Triple Whale's Moby gives quick answers to plain-English questions (e.g., "Which campaigns had the highest ROI last month?") and flags opportunities to improve send time, flows, or targeting.