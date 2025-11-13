Omnisend Partners with Triple Whale
Omnisend, an email and SMS marketing platform provider, and Triple Whale, an intelligence platform provider, have partnered to integrate Omnisend's email and SMS metrics directly into Triple Whale to help e-commerce companies see how their campaigns and automated flows perform next to their ads, website, and revenue data from a single dashboard.
With this integration, advertisers can view Omnisend campaign and automation results inside Triple Whale next to paid and organic channels and track revenue, conversions, click-through rates, average order value, unsubscribes, and more to understand what drives purchases. Data updates hourly, and Triple Whale's Moby gives quick answers to plain-English questions (e.g., "Which campaigns had the highest ROI last month?") and flags opportunities to improve send time, flows, or targeting.
"Our mission at Omnisend is to take care of repetitive tasks so marketers can focus on creativity and growth. This partnership delivers on that by recognizing that for ecommerce businesses email and SMS don't exist in a vacuum. The integration eliminates the need to pull data from multiple tools, making it easy for brands to understand how their messages fit into their broader marketing strategy," said Rytis Lauris, CEO of Omnisend, in a statement.
"At Triple Whale, we're focused on helping brands see their business more clearly so they can scale faster and smarter. This integration with Omnisend brings that to life, giving ecommerce teams a unified view of how their email and SMS campaigns drive growth across the entire customer journey. Together, we're empowering operators to make better full-funnel decisions faster and more confidently," said AJ Orbach, co-founder and CEO of Triple Whale, in a statement.