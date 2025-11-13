Amperity Launches Amperity for Hotels and Amperity for Airlines
Amperity, a customer data cloud solutions provider, has launched Amperity for Hotels and Amperity for Airlines two industry-specific solutions to turn fragmented guest data into real-time personalized experiences.
"Travelers want more than transactions; they want to be recognized at every touchpoint," said Grigori Melnik, chief product officer of Amperity, in a statement. "Our industry solutions give brands a flexible way to connect customer data and act on it instantly, turning every upgrade, loyalty moment, and personalized offer into lasting growth."
Amperity powers these new solutions by uniting AI-driven identity with real-time activity streams, creating continuously updated traveler profiles that enable instant recognition and personalization.
Amperity's innovations focus on the followingf two areas:
- Know every traveler at every touchpoint: Amperity connects fragmented data across systems and channels to ensure every booking, loyalty update, or in-trip interaction ties back to a complete traveler history to ensure that every channel and employee can deliver a consistently relevant experience whenever and wherever the traveler engages.
- Turn moments into revenue: Amperity's Real-Time Profiles drive journeys that adapt to each traveler. Companies can act instantly on signals, like browsing for an upgrade, opening a mobile check-in, or abandoning a booking, by delivering the right offer at the exact moment of decision. They can also resolve disruptions with timely, empathetic messages. And with Amperity's AI Assistant, these journeys can be built and scaled by marketers using natural language.