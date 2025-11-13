Amperity Launches Amperity for Hotels and Amperity for Airlines

Amperity, a customer data cloud solutions provider, has launched Amperity for Hotels and Amperity for Airlines two industry-specific solutions to turn fragmented guest data into real-time personalized experiences.

"Travelers want more than transactions; they want to be recognized at every touchpoint," said Grigori Melnik, chief product officer of Amperity, in a statement. "Our industry solutions give brands a flexible way to connect customer data and act on it instantly, turning every upgrade, loyalty moment, and personalized offer into lasting growth."

Amperity powers these new solutions by uniting AI-driven identity with real-time activity streams, creating continuously updated traveler profiles that enable instant recognition and personalization.

Amperity's innovations focus on the followingf two areas: