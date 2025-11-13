Aurasell Launches AI-Native GTM Platform
Aurasell, a go-to-market platform provider, today announced rapid platform growth with major feature releases and its general availability.
Businesses now have access to a full-featured stack built on a unified data model, powering intelligent automation across agentic and human workflows for the entire GTM process.
"AI is the most powerful platform shift in human history, and realizing its full potential requires more than incremental innovation," said Jason Eubanks, CEO and co-founder of Aurasell, in a statement. "AI isn't a bolt-on or a chat interface; it's a chance to rebuild software and GTM workflows from first principles. Aurasell was purpose-built for the agentic era, replacing disconnected tools with one unified system that makes selling simpler, faster, and more human."
Aurasell's platform acts as the GTM team's command center, from contact to contract, bringing agentic workflows, insights, and intelligent automation into one place. New features include the following:
- Native configure, price, and quote directly within the CRM.
- AI powered data enrichment, with the ability to use plain language to add columns, create lists, and add auto-generated sections anywhere in the product in real time, leveraging insights from structured and unstructured CRM data and information available on the internet.
- Automated and dynamic ideal customer profile and persona management, allowing users to dynamically create territories across 85 million accounts and 870 million contacts with agentic automation on the first login.
- AI-native voice dialer to place and record calls in-platform, with AI-generated notes, intent signals, and automated workflow triggers.
- Integrations with more than 200 GTM, enterprise resource planning, and productivity tools and platforms.
- AI Deal Reviews & Coaching, with real-time insights, deal risks, close plans, and account overviews with upsell and cross-sell recommendations based on signals.
- AI forecasting and deal overrides based on AI insights, signals, and deal execution.