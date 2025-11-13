Nextdoor Adds Ad Performance Optimization and Video Ad Formats
Nextdoor Holdings, a neighborhood network provider, has added ad optimizations, video formats, and locally personalized advertisements available through its advertising platform, Nextdoor Advertising Manager (NAM), to maximize the power of its hyperlocal advertising.
This suite of advertising innovations is designed to help companies reach more than 100 million high-intent consumers across 345,000 neighborhoods.
"Advertisers don't just want scale; they want intent and impact. Our latest innovations are reshaping the way brands connect with over 100 million neighbors by making every impression more relevant and every campaign more efficient," said Michael Kiernan, chief revenue officer of Nextdoor, in a statement. "From weather-triggered messaging to AI-driven optimization, we're giving marketers the precision they need to turn hyperlocal advertising into tangible business results."
New advertising solutions on Nextdoor Advertising Manager include the following:
- Click optimization to improve campaign engagement by automatically optimizing for higher click-through rates.
- Conversion optimization, optimizing campaigns toward conversions.
- AI targeting and delivery recommendations, leveraging personalized business and industry insights to improve setup and campaign performance.
- AI-powered image and copy generation powered by ChatGPT and more than 3 million photos from Pexels' global community of photographers.
- Support for Carousel ad formats, featuring deeper reporting into individual card performance (impressions, clicks, and click-through rates, and a new iEngagement metric). Advertisers can now capture attention with sight, sound, and motion in more placements.
- Geo-Personalization Extended to Image Ads: In addition to dynamic city and neighborhood names in ad copy, companies can now automatically plug in neighborhood or city names directly in their images, Spotlight ad creatives, and in-feed ads.
- Contextual weather targeting to align campaigns with local, real-time conditions. With three options for temperature-based targeting (Cold: 40-50 degrees, Moderate: 50-80 degrees, and Hot: 80-100 degrees), selecting these will target ads (ex. promoting hot beverages during cold temperatures) to neighbors whose locations fall into these temperature ranges.