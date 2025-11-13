Nextdoor Adds Ad Performance Optimization and Video Ad Formats

Nextdoor Holdings, a neighborhood network provider, has added ad optimizations, video formats, and locally personalized advertisements available through its advertising platform, Nextdoor Advertising Manager (NAM), to maximize the power of its hyperlocal advertising.

This suite of advertising innovations is designed to help companies reach more than 100 million high-intent consumers across 345,000 neighborhoods.

"Advertisers don't just want scale; they want intent and impact. Our latest innovations are reshaping the way brands connect with over 100 million neighbors by making every impression more relevant and every campaign more efficient," said Michael Kiernan, chief revenue officer of Nextdoor, in a statement. "From weather-triggered messaging to AI-driven optimization, we're giving marketers the precision they need to turn hyperlocal advertising into tangible business results."

New advertising solutions on Nextdoor Advertising Manager include the following: