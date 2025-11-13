Hightouch Introduces Agents for Marketers

Hightouch, a provider of data and artificial intelligence for marketing and personalization, has launched Hightouch Agents, an AI platform that helps marketers with research, planning, execution, and reporting with full context from the data warehouse and marketing stack.

"Our vision is for Hightouch Agents to transform the marketing workflow as fundamentally as how AI assistants have transformed the software engineering workflow," said Tejas Manohar, co-CEO and co-founder of Hightouch, in a statement. "This first version of the platform is focused on helping marketers with planning, reporting, and analytics, but our plan is to quickly expand across the marketing workflow."

Hightouch Agents are powered by a proprietary context layer that gives AI full knowledge of customer data, marketing campaigns, and brand. Customer data comes from connecting to data warehouses, systems of record like CRMs, and e-commerce systems. Campaign information like videos, images, and performance metrics come from prebuilt integrations to ad networks and marketing tools. Brand context can be incorporated by connecting brand guidelines, strategy documents, and other internal knowledge sources.