Mozilla Ads Partners with Equativ

Mozilla has selected Equativ as its unique full-stack partner, offering media buyers direct access to high-attention, privacy-safe native advertising inventory on the Firefox homepage.

For advertisers, this partnership offers marketers a path to engage responsibly in high-attention environments where people are present by choice and engagement is earned, not engineered.

For users, it ensures that Mozilla surfaces remain privacy-preserving, relevant, and respectful by design, where advertising helps sustain the Firefox experience they value, without misusing audience data, autonomy, or their attention.

For publishers, it supports a clear and equitable value exchange that strengthens long-term sustainability across the open web.