Mozilla Ads Partners with Equativ
Mozilla has selected Equativ as its unique full-stack partner, offering media buyers direct access to high-attention, privacy-safe native advertising inventory on the Firefox homepage.
For advertisers, this partnership offers marketers a path to engage responsibly in high-attention environments where people are present by choice and engagement is earned, not engineered.
For users, it ensures that Mozilla surfaces remain privacy-preserving, relevant, and respectful by design, where advertising helps sustain the Firefox experience they value, without misusing audience data, autonomy, or their attention.
For publishers, it supports a clear and equitable value exchange that strengthens long-term sustainability across the open web.
"Mozilla has spent more than two decades proving that trust is not a limitation on innovation, it is a multiplier. Through Mozilla Ads, we're extending that same principle to how advertising works online, designing systems that respect people's trust and reward quality. Our partnership with Equativ is about demonstrating that performance can come from both innovation and integrity: where users are respected, publishers are valued, and advertisers invest in environments built on transparency and durable trust," said Suba Vasudevan, chief operating officer of Mozilla.org and senior vice president of Mozilla, in a statement.
"We are aligned in our commitment to a healthier advertising ecosystem," said Teiffyon Parry, chief sales officer of Equativ, in a statement. "As the digital ad market shifts away from identifier-based targeting and toward privacy-preserving innovation, this partnership shows that sustainable alternatives are increasingly viable. Together with Mozilla, we're proving that privacy and performance are not only mutually reinforcing; they offer a new way forward for advertisers."