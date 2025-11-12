Innovid Launches AI Agents and Innovid Orchestrator

Innovid, providers of a platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising, today unveiled artificial intelligence agents alongside Innovid Orchestrator, a full-cycle AI orchestration superagent to connect people, data, and technology across the advertising lifecycle.

The specialized AI agents automate core advertising functions across creative, delivery, measurement, and optimization, and Innovid Orchestrator connects them all. Innovid Orchestrator combines Innovid's pre-built AI agents through an open orchestration layer, uniting human input, proprietary data, and external systems and agents and automates workflows, amplifies creativity, and drives measurable results for every channel, platform, and partner. Marketers and their partners can bring their own agents or integrate external models, data, and tools.

Innovid Orchestrator, sitting above media, planning, billing, CRM, data, and analytics systems, weaves together these isolated efforts into one intelligent, connected system for cohesive, enterprise-grade orchestration.

"This is a generational leap, not a feature update," said Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid, in a statement. "Marketers are trying to run next-gen AI on yesterday's infrastructure. Our AI agents automate the core part of advertising, while Innovid Orchestrator connects them and everything else into one intelligent system. It's the connective foundation for the AI era of advertising, where humans and AI work in concert to deliver measurable business outcomes. And Innovid is the only company positioned to build it."

Innovid's AI agents, which can operate independently or together with Innovid Orchestrator, include the following:

Create Agents: Generate, score, and dynamically decision creative using live performance data.

Deliver Agents: Automate trafficking, QA, and campaign setup, from programmatic setup in demand-side platforms to sending tags directly to publishers and responding to inquiries/rejections.

Measure Agents: Provide cross-channel reporting and incrementality with natural-language insights.

Optimize Agents: Reallocate budgets, audiences, and messages to dynamically drive advertiser-defined outcomes and close the loop between measurement and optimization.

Underlying this foundation, a core intelligence layer powered by Innovid's ad serving engine fuels real-time decisions, drawing on context, performance signals, and advertiser-defined goals. When used with Innovid Orchestrator providing direction and coordination, the specialized agents work together within an adaptive system that continuously learns and improves over time.