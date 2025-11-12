Amplitude Unveils AI Feedback

Amplitude, a digital analytics platform provider, today launched AI Feedback, a customer feedback engine with a proprietary large language model process that automatically turns raw input into prioritized, actionable insights.

"The hardest part of building great products isn't writing code," said Yana Welinder, head of AI at Amplitude, in a statement. "It's hearing what customers are saying across thousands of sales calls, reviews, and support tickets. AI Feedback provides clarity into what customers really want, all in one place."

Pairing AI Feedback with Amplitude's Analytics, Session Replay, and Guides & Surveys allows companies to instantly surface customer input, understand what matters most, and take action within the Amplitude platform. AI Feedback was developed following Amplitude's July acquisition of Kraftful.

With AI Feedback, organizations can do the following: