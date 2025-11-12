Amplitude Unveils AI Feedback
Amplitude, a digital analytics platform provider, today launched AI Feedback, a customer feedback engine with a proprietary large language model process that automatically turns raw input into prioritized, actionable insights.
"The hardest part of building great products isn't writing code," said Yana Welinder, head of AI at Amplitude, in a statement. "It's hearing what customers are saying across thousands of sales calls, reviews, and support tickets. AI Feedback provides clarity into what customers really want, all in one place."
Pairing AI Feedback with Amplitude's Analytics, Session Replay, and Guides & Surveys allows companies to instantly surface customer input, understand what matters most, and take action within the Amplitude platform. AI Feedback was developed following Amplitude's July acquisition of Kraftful.
With AI Feedback, organizations can do the following:
- Surface and quantify the most requested features to develop a product roadmap.
- Understand how customers talk about their needs to ensure product messaging aligns.
- Surface the biggest customer pain points before they become cancellations.
- Map dissatisfaction to key accounts, revealing which issues need immediate attention.
- Turn customer insights into user stories and product requirement documents with a simple prompt.