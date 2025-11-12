6sense Introduces RevvyAI, a GTM Command Center

6sense?today introduced RevvyAI for go-to-market (GTM) execution.

At the core of the 6sense platform, RevvyAI serves as an intelligent command center for users to interact with data and insights. Core capabilities include the following:

A conversational interface that allows users to set up signal configurations, launch campaigns, build audiences, and generate reports through natural language and AI-guided workflows.

Specialized agents that equip users with a team of always-on experts to assist, execute, and run plays. Each agent is specialized, designed for the unique rhythms of every GTM motion. Specific agents launching with RevvyAI include the following:

Ad Campaign Companion, which examines campaign performance and designs new campaigns.



Keyword Advisor, which continuously analyzes campaign and search performance data, recommending high-value keywords and strategies that align to emerging buying interests in real time.



6QA Analyst, which understands account qualification criteria and evaluates signals, activity, and pipeline data across tech stacks to surface next-best actions and priorities for both marketing and sales.

Persona-based agentic AI workspaces that enable teams to create customized, role-specific environments that bring together the most relevant agents, data, and tools for how they work.

"Every revenue leader is under pressure to prove efficiency and growth," said Chris Ball, CEO of 6sense, in a statement. "RevvyAI gives organizations the clarity and control to create higher-quality pipeline that converts faster and expands average deal size without adding complexity. It's the kind of efficiency that strengthens performance across the entire revenue cycle, from the first signal to closed-won."

Alongside RevvyAI, 6sense also introduced platform updates that transform how GTM teams?operate. Together, these innovations include the following:

Signal Expansion, which includes native buying group objects, configurable signals, prompt-based signal discovery, and expanded data like job changes and funding.?

Customizable and Transparent Scoring, which delivers richer reporting, greater explainability, and stronger control across predictive models and workflows.?

Workflow Intelligence, which provides promptable?workflow nodes, partner-built extensions, event-based triggers, and smarter decisioning.?

Agentic-led Inbound, which automates the inbound engine to identify, qualify, and convert buyers in real time, turning website traffic into booked meetings.

Sales Intelligence enhancements that add RevvyAI capabilities, including AI widgets and summaries that surface contextual recommendations, improve contact accuracy, and expand AI insights across contacts, opportunities, segments, and workflows.