Document AI Market to Be Worth $27.62 Billion by 2030

Research firm MarketsandMarkets valued the global document artificial intelligence market at $14.66 billion this year and expects it to reach $27.62 billion by 2030. growing at a compound annual rate of 13.5 percent.

Marketing and sales are expected to record the fastest growth (15.4 percent CAGR) in the document AI market, driven by the increasing use of intelligent automation to streamline content-heavy workflows, according to MarketsandMarkets, which found that document AI solutions are helping companiesautomate proposal generation, personalize campaign collateral, extract customer insights from unstructured text, and manage contracts.

Marketing teams are adopting AI-powered document classification and sentiment analysis tools to analyze campaign performance, customer feedback, and lead data, while sales teams leverage document AI for auto-generating quotes, RFP responses, and compliance-ready agreements, the firm said. The integration of generative AI models further enables the creation of contextual content, helping companiesmaintain consistency across all digital touchpoints, it said further.

As companies increasingly prioritize data-driven engagement and digital experience management, document AI becomes a key enabler for scalable, compliant, and personalized marketing and sales operations, MarketsandMarkets concluded.

Vendors, it said further, are introducing domain-tuned models and CRM-integrated document pipelines to enhance accuracy and reduce turnaround time.

Other technological innovations affecting the document AI market include retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), which MarketsandMarkets said integrate generative AI with secure enterprise knowledge bases, enabling factually accurate and context-aware document summarization, drafting, and reporting. This approach significantly reduces hallucination risks and enhances reliability in critical use cases such as compliance documentation, audit reports, and contract management.

Meanwhile, federated learning is transforming how models are trained by allowing them to learn from distributed data sources without exposing or transferring sensitive information. This not only ensures data privacy and regulatory compliance but also enables continuous model improvement across geographies, addressing key concerns around data sovereignty and governance, the firm said

MarketsandMarkets named Google, Microsoft, SAP, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, Adobe, ABBYY, Automation Anywhere, UiPath, Appian, H2O.ai, EdgeVerve, Super.ai, Rossum, Tungsten Automation, OpenText, Hyland, Hyperscience, EXL, Snowflake, Salesforce, Grooper, DocDigitizer, Cinnamon, Docugami, Mistral AI, Upstage, DocByte, Infrrd, Docketry, OpenAI, Gamma, AidocMaker, Anthropic, Checkbox, Docubee, DocuPilot, Docsumo, Formstack, HyperWrite, Lindy, QuillBot, and Scribe as the leading providers of document AI solutions.