Six Ways the Agentic Web Will Redefine the Brand Website

Since the inception of the internet, company websites have been designed with the human experience in mind. A brand’s website is meant to serve as a comprehensive catalog of its products and services, complete with multiple pages to browse, engaging content to consume, and calls to action to click. However, with the introduction of agentic AI search and new protocols designed to encourage its widespread adoption, expect to see a fundamental shift in websites as we know them in 2026.

The Rise of the Agentic Web

Agentic AI search engines are growing in popularity because they quickly summarize search results and provide direct answers by pulling information from multiple articles and sources. For the end user, that means no more sifting through endless links or reading lengthy articles. AI search agents do all the heavy lifting by condensing and aggregating information.

A few recent developments have helped accelerate the adoption of the agentic web. In late 2024, Anthropic launched its open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP) for AI agents to interact with external systems. In April 2025, Google released its Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol, a complementary standard for agent-to-agent communication, partnering with over 50 tech companies. And in May, Microsoft introduced the Natural Language Web (NLWeb), aiming to transform websites into AI apps allowing natural language queries, potentially replacing HTTP with agent systems on the web. The introduction of these exciting new protocols paved the way for the agentic web.

Rebuilding from the Ground Up

The ability for autonomous AI agents to act on behalf of users on the internet will push brands to rebuild their websites from the ground up. The traditional brand website must evolve from a static destination to a dynamic, functional entity that’s less about “look and feel” and more about data and clear information. It’s a daunting concept for companies that’ve spent years building and refining their web presence, SEO keywords, and a digital customer experience based on human interactions. Instead of attracting only human visitors as prospective customers, websites must now be optimized for AI agent ingestion.

Here are six ways the agentic web will shift brands’ website:

1. From visual-first to data-first. In the traditional web, visual design and user experience (UX) for humans are the top priorities. In the agentic web, however, the primary audience will be other AI agents. As a result, we’ll see significant changes in how the web and websites are fundamentally built. They’ll transform from readable “brochures” about a brand’s products into dual-purpose platforms: one layer for human consumers, and another for AI agents.

2. From a destination to a functional node. Instead of being a destination for browsing, a brand's website will serve as a functional node within a larger journey of AI-to-AI interactions. A user's personal AI agent will interact with a brand's corporate agent to accomplish a task directly. For example, a user's agent could look up a return policy, book a reservation, or execute a purchase on their behalf, with the website simply serving as a reliable point of access for that information.

3. From keyword SEO to intent-based web optimization. With the agentic web, the focus of SEO moves from optimizing for search engine keywords to optimizing for user intent, making brand affinity more important. Since AI agents will conduct much of the initial research, it’s more important for websites to provide clear, high-quality, and reliable content that agents can parse to serve their users. If a human user already trusts a brand, that trust will act as the deciding factor when an agent presents them with similar, curated options from different brands.

4. From passive content to active agentic entry points. The brand homepage will become an agentic entry point that directly explains its capabilities and APIs to other agents. These entry points won't be designed for human readability, but for machine understanding, outlining the brand's function and how agents can programmatically interact with it to complete tasks. This allows for a deeper and more seamless integration with a user's personal AI agent. The more a user’s personal agent can learn, the more information it can relay back to the customer.

5. From uniform experiences to hyper-personalized interactions. Instead of a single, uniform website experience, agentic websites will dynamically generate unique, personalized journeys for each individual. One brand’s website will look vastly different depending on which agent is visiting. By analyzing a customer's history, preferences, and real-time behavior, the website's AI agent will create individualized experiences on the fly, from tailored recommendations to customized content.

6. From typing in queries to voice-led commands. For a human user, the most natural way to interact with an AI agent is by speaking. It is faster than typing and more intuitive than navigating a menu. Due to its hands-free nature, voice search allows users to get information or complete tasks while driving, cooking, or multitasking, thus enabling instant, in-the-moment actions. For example, instead of manually booking a flight, a user can just say, "Book me a flight to New York next month.” Voice-driven agentic web means the search experience becomes a dynamic, conversational exchange between a human and an AI agent, rather than a one-way query and response.

With the agentic web, AI agents are the priority, communicating and transacting directly with a brand’s services, thanks to the new protocols and language-native interfaces. Brands can expose their capabilities through protocols like MCP, allowing agents to understand and operate services on a user's behalf.

For brands, the focus will shift to building clean, agent-accessible interfaces and defining smooth handoff protocols between AI systems. Brands that can adapt their technical architecture for the agentic web now will be best positioned to deliver the conversational, proactive experiences customers will come to expect in the near future.

Tomas Gear is the head of forward deployed engineering at Parloa, a leading innovator in agentic AI for customer service. Based in New York, he oversees technical operations, drives scalability, and leads the North America delivery team in deploying advanced voice and generative AI agents at scale. With a focus on operational excellence and innovation, Gear ensures Parloa’s enterprise customers benefit from seamless, world-class experiences.