StackAdapt Partners with iHeartMedia
StackAdapt, an advertising and marketing technology provider, has partnered with iHeartMedia to bring iHeartMedia's audio inventory, including broadcast radio, digital radio, streaming, and podcasts, directly to advertisers through the StackAdapt platform.
iHeartMedia's broadcast radio stations reach 278 million ad-supported listeners across the country. Through StackAdapt, advertisers can now target iHeart's broadcast inventory using first-party audience segments, behavioural data, or custom parameters alongside other programmatic formats, such as connected TV, digital-out-of-home, and display, to create a unified, full-funnel audio strategy. With visibility across every format, marketers can plan, forecast, buy, and report on campaigns from one platform while reaching audiences in trusted, regulated broadcast environments.
"Audio has always been a trusted and powerful medium," said Greg Joseph, vice president of inventory at StackAdapt, in a statement. "By making broadcast radio available programmatically, we are transforming one of advertising's most established channels for the digital era. This integration enables our clients to reach iHeartMedia's massive listener base with the same speed, efficiency, and transparency they expect from digital."
"This partnership with StackAdapt makes iHeart's premium audio experiences more accessible to the programmatic marketplace," said Lisa Coffey, chief business officer of iHeartMedia, in a statement. "We are bringing together the reach and trust of broadcast radio with the agility and precision of programmatic buying. For marketers, it is an opportunity to activate at scale in one of the most engaging and brand-safe environments."