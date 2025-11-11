StackAdapt Partners with iHeartMedia

StackAdapt, an advertising and marketing technology provider, has partnered with iHeartMedia to bring iHeartMedia's audio inventory, including broadcast radio, digital radio, streaming, and podcasts, directly to advertisers through the StackAdapt platform.

iHeartMedia's broadcast radio stations reach 278 million ad-supported listeners across the country. Through StackAdapt, advertisers can now target iHeart's broadcast inventory using first-party audience segments, behavioural data, or custom parameters alongside other programmatic formats, such as connected TV, digital-out-of-home, and display, to create a unified, full-funnel audio strategy. With visibility across every format, marketers can plan, forecast, buy, and report on campaigns from one platform while reaching audiences in trusted, regulated broadcast environments.