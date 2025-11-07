DoubleVerify Launches Streaming TV Products

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform to verify media quality, optimize advertising performance, and prove campaign outcomes, has launched streaming TV offerings to give advertisers greater transparency, control, and efficiency across their streaming TV investments. In addition, DoubleVerify is leveraging IMDb data to classify streaming content.

DV's new products include Verified Streaming TV pre-bid segments and measurement and "Do Not Air" Automation.

"As streaming TV grows, advertisers are contending with new challenges, from opaque, resold inventory and questionable ad placements wasting billions in media spend, to a lack of automation that inhibits contextual alignment," said Todd Randak, general manager of CTV at DoubleVerify, in a statement. "Our new Streaming TV products directly address these pain points, giving advertisers the ability to verify media quality and maximize their investments across devices and platforms."

Powered by DV's AI-driven content classification technology, Verified Streaming TV Pre-bid Segments and Measurement helps advertisers verify that their campaigns run in premium streaming environments that deliver the quality and engagement of traditional TV. With Verified Streaming TV, advertisers can do the following:

Align impressions with premium streaming TV player environments across leading programmatic platforms, including The Trade Desk, Teads, StackAdapt, Microsoft Invest and Index Exchange.

Verify that ads appear in branded players alongside high-quality media and measure the scale and quality of those placements.

Maximize media investments and prevent overspending on non-streaming TV inventory.

"Do Not Air" Automation Via DV Authentic Brand Suitability helps advertisers avoid unsuitable content before a bid is placed, "Do Not Air" Automation modernizes this process with intelligent automation. The new capability automates list activation and enforcement across streaming environments.

With "Do Not Air" Automation, advertisers can do the following:

Eliminate manual list management while maintaining precise control over content alignment.

Curate streaming inventory leveraging DV normalized data across genres and maturity ratings.

Activate lists at the point of transaction using a single segment ID aligned with their DV Authentic Brand Suitability settings.

Advertisers will have early access to "Do Not Air" Automation for programmatic open market and PMP buys through The Trade Desk, with more platforms to follow soon.

DV's Verified Streaming TV and "Do Not Air" Automation are key components of DV's Media AdVantage Platform, which combines AI-powered media verification, ad optimization, and campaign outcomes measurement to maximize media performance and return on ad spend.

DV is licensing comprehensive data and popularity insights, including Parents Guides, Meters, and Ratings, from IMDb to enhance its analysis and classification of streaming TV content.