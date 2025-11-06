ECI Software Solutions Launches Ecommerce AI Agent

ECI Software Solutions, a provider of business management software and services, has launched an e-commerce AI agentl within its e-commerce platform, EvolutionX, which also powers its Spruce eCommerce solution.

The AI Agent combines intelligence, and real-time insights to help merchants streamline operations, connect better with customers, and uncover new revenue opportunities.

"E-commerce businesses today are managing more digital complexity than ever, from maintaining e-commerce catalogs and product data to keeping pace with evolving customer expectations," said Chris Fisher, vice president of global e-commerce at ECI Software Solutions, in a statement. "Most don't have the time, budget, or in-house expertise to implement advanced AI tools that typically only large companies can afford. By building AI directly into our e-commerce platform, we're eliminating those barriers and giving users a practical, simple, secure way to streamline everyday tasks, uncover insights in real time, and build the kind of digital resilience they need to compete long term."

Key benefits of ECI's AI Agent include the following: