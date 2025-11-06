PipelinerCRM Releases Mining-Specific Platform

Pipelinersales has released an industry-specific CRM solution to help mining companies optimize operations, enhance stakeholder collaboration, and strengthen compliance management.

Pipeliner CRM provides mining companies with tools to modernize their sales, supplier, and stakeholder management processes. From procurement coordination and asset management to regulatory compliance and global stakeholder engagement, the platform combines operational visibility and relationship intelligence, enabling leaders to oversee performance across diverse teams, regions, and partners within a single, connected system.

"The mining industry operates within one of the most complex business ecosystems in the world, where safety, logistics and sustainability intersect at every level of operation," said Nikolaus Kimla, Pipeliner's CEO, in a statement. "Our CRM provides organizations with complete visibility into projects, partners, and performance, helping them simplify those complexities and achieve operational excellence."

Pipeliner's mining industry CRM provides the following: