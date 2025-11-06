iSpot Adds Captify’s Search Intelligence to Ad Outcomes Capabilities

iSpot, a cross-platform video ad measurement company, will now support rich search signals in its business attribution solutions suite through a partnership with Captify, a search intelligence insights company that deploys artificial intelligence to go beyond simple keyword recognition.

The partnership enables joint customers to connect Captify's search signals to always-on audience measurement for all TV and video advertising as part of a fractional attribution system that includes sales, foot traffic, call, and web activity or choose correlate search as a stand-alone response metric.