iSpot Adds Captify’s Search Intelligence to Ad Outcomes Capabilities
iSpot, a cross-platform video ad measurement company, will now support rich search signals in its business attribution solutions suite through a partnership with Captify, a search intelligence insights company that deploys artificial intelligence to go beyond simple keyword recognition.
The partnership enables joint customers to connect Captify's search signals to always-on audience measurement for all TV and video advertising as part of a fractional attribution system that includes sales, foot traffic, call, and web activity or choose correlate search as a stand-alone response metric.
"As viewing and purchasing behaviors shift, we're staying on top of all the possible correlations to outcomes," said Emily Wood, head of business development and partnerships at iSpot, in a statement. "Captify provides a great option for brands or publishers that want to use search as a response to advertising."
"Search is a clear window into consumer intent," said Emily Kistner, senior director of TV strategy at Captify, in a statement. "Thanks to our partnership with iSpot, we're turning this into measurable action. We're able to give advertisers a unified view of how their investment drives real-world impact and, ultimately, business results."
