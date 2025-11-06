ON24 Integrates with LinkedIn for Event Marketing

ON24, providers of a customer engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, has integrated with LinkedIn to help B2B marketers and other customer-facing teams move beyond stand-alone digital events to connected campaigns with broader audience reach and greater impact.

The collaboration brings together ON24's intelligent engagement platform with LinkedIn's professional audience reach to streamline how teams build, publish, and promote events across platforms. Marketing and other customer-facing professionals can create ON24-hosted experiences, push them directly to LinkedIn Events, enable LinkedIn registration forms that sync registrants into ON24, and run event ad promotions on LinkedIn to scale audience reach and drive audience engagement for live and on-demand ON24 digital events.