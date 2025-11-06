Innovid Expands Harmony with Conversion Signals

Innovid, providers of a platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising, has expanded its Harmony solution with Conversion signals that allow advertisers to optimize in real time against actual business outcomes.

Harmony's Conversion signals connect ad exposure data directly to attributed conversions for in-flight optimization across connected TV and digital channels..

Conversion signals empower users to do the following:

Optimize performance in real time by identifying high-performing attributes such as creative, geography, content genre, and daypart to find and reach more households likely to convert and enable in-flight adjustments that maximize business outcomes.

Boost efficiency, reallocating redundant impressions to reach incremental households, redirect spend to audiences still in the consideration phase, and sequence new messaging for those already converted to maintain engagement.

Align buyers and sellers, leveraging transparent, outcome-based signals to optimize inventory strategies.

Conversion intelligence flows seamlessly into demand-side platforms and publisher conversion APIs.