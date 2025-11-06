Constructor Showcases AI Product Insights Agent (PIA)

Constructor, providers of a search and product discovery platform for e-commerce companies, has unveiled its AI Product Insights Agent (PIA), a virtual product expert on retail product detail pages.

The latest addition to Constructor's Agentic Suite, PIA combines generative AI with rich e-commerce data, including shopper behavior, product specs, and real-time session context, to answer shopper questions and help them buy with natural language experiences.

Using the AI-powered Q&A agent, shoppers can do the following:

Ask free-form questions about the products they're viewing.

Choose from frequently asked prompts.

Get fast, accurate, and context-aware answers.

PIA draws on a wide range of data, including product specs, customer reviews, size charts, FAQ content, buyers' guides, blog posts, support documentation, and other retailer-approved sources to generate responses.

At its core, PIA can do the following:

Interpret questions in real time using product context and session data.

Surface hyper-relevant information aligned with individual shopper history, preferences and intent from across multiple content sources.

Generate smart follow-up prompts based on shopper input or common queries.

Learn which questions are frequently clicked and which correlate with increased conversions and revenue over time.

Adapt to shopper intent and remember what's been asked to deliver better answers in the moment and across the shopper journey.

PIA doesn't just answer questions; it also helps shoppers explore. When someone asks, "What goes well with this?" or "Show me similar options," PIA passes the request along with product-page context and metadata to Constructor's recommendations engine,which returns a curated, personalized list of complementary or alternative items, all within the same chat.