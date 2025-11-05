8x8 Makes Workforce Management Native in Every Contact Center Seat
Business communications platform provider 8x8 has made its 8x8 Workforce Management, allowing organizations to forecast, schedule, and staff their contact centers across voice, chat, email, and other digital channels a standard capability of every 8x8 Contact Center package.
With 8x8 Workforce Management, agents can access their schedules, track shift changes, and manage availability directly. Built-in forecasting, reusable shift templates, and dashboards replace spreadsheets.
"Contact centers today are being asked to do more with less across more channels, with higher customer expectations," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "Workforce management has too often been treated like a luxury add-on, leaving the vast majority of contact centers to rely on spreadsheets and workarounds. By embedding 8x8 Workforce Management directly into our platform and making it available at no extra cost, we're giving every organization access to the real-time agility, insight, and simplicity they need to optimize staffing and improve service quality. It's about replacing those spreadsheets with purpose-built tools that help teams stay ahead of demand, empower agents, and deliver consistently exceptional experiences without added cost or complexity."
8x8 this week also introduced native support and direct sales for most widely deployed Mitel SIP desk phones.
"Physical handsets continue to play an essential role for many enterprises," said Victor Belfor, global vice president of business development and strategic partnerships at 8x8, in a statement. "Mitel has made a tremendous investment in highly automated, cost-efficient, environmentally responsible, and TAA-compliant manufacturing. By natively supporting Mitel phones, we give our customers complete access to the 8x8 platform, unlocking the power of AI, global scale, and seamless customer and employee experience."
"Mitel's SIP phones are enterprise-grade devices that are trusted by organizations all over the world for their dependability and performance," said Steve Loebrich, head of channel sales and distribution at Mitel, in a statement. "They are built to last and are designed to deliver secure and timely communication across a range of environments. By working with 8x8 to offer native SIP support, we are ensuring their customers are provided with the same user-friendly experience they have come to expect from Mitel phones today and into the future."