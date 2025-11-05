8x8 Makes Workforce Management Native in Every Contact Center Seat

Business communications platform provider 8x8 has made its 8x8 Workforce Management, allowing organizations to forecast, schedule, and staff their contact centers across voice, chat, email, and other digital channels a standard capability of every 8x8 Contact Center package.

With 8x8 Workforce Management, agents can access their schedules, track shift changes, and manage availability directly. Built-in forecasting, reusable shift templates, and dashboards replace spreadsheets.

"Contact centers today are being asked to do more with less across more channels, with higher customer expectations," said Hunter Middleton, chief product officer of 8x8, in a statement. "Workforce management has too often been treated like a luxury add-on, leaving the vast majority of contact centers to rely on spreadsheets and workarounds. By embedding 8x8 Workforce Management directly into our platform and making it available at no extra cost, we're giving every organization access to the real-time agility, insight, and simplicity they need to optimize staffing and improve service quality. It's about replacing those spreadsheets with purpose-built tools that help teams stay ahead of demand, empower agents, and deliver consistently exceptional experiences without added cost or complexity."

8x8 this week also introduced native support and direct sales for most widely deployed Mitel SIP desk phones.