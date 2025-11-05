Invoca Launches AI Messaging Agent

Invoca today launched its AI Messaging Agent, a two-way SMS solution that helps companies engage buyers instantly, qualify leads, and increase conversions. The AI Messaging Agent meets buyers on companies' digital ads, websites, or interactive voice response systems and provides expert support for their questions 24/7.

Invoca's AI Messaging Agent enables businesses to engage and convert leads via SMS 24/7 without human assistance. The AI agent learns from actual customer call transcripts, automatically capturing brand voice, common objections, and what drives buyers to convert. The AI agent knows which ads buyers clicked, which products they've researched on the website, and where they are in the buying journey. Using this context, it delivers personalized responses.

The AI comes pre-trained on companies' highest converting customer conversations. Every SMS, digital, and phone interaction is tied back to the original marketing campaign, providing closed-loop attribution across campaigns, ads, and keywords. Invoca ties every text exchange, callback, and appointment scheduled to the originating campaign, ad, and keyword.