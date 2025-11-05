Invoca Launches AI Messaging Agent
Invoca today launched its AI Messaging Agent, a two-way SMS solution that helps companies engage buyers instantly, qualify leads, and increase conversions. The AI Messaging Agent meets buyers on companies' digital ads, websites, or interactive voice response systems and provides expert support for their questions 24/7.
Invoca's AI Messaging Agent enables businesses to engage and convert leads via SMS 24/7 without human assistance. The AI agent learns from actual customer call transcripts, automatically capturing brand voice, common objections, and what drives buyers to convert. The AI agent knows which ads buyers clicked, which products they've researched on the website, and where they are in the buying journey. Using this context, it delivers personalized responses.
The AI comes pre-trained on companies' highest converting customer conversations. Every SMS, digital, and phone interaction is tied back to the original marketing campaign, providing closed-loop attribution across campaigns, ads, and keywords. Invoca ties every text exchange, callback, and appointment scheduled to the originating campaign, ad, and keyword.
"In the age of AI, consumers expect every brand to deliver instant, intelligent answers at any point in the buying journey, much like they experience with popular AI platforms like ChatGPT," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca, in a statement. "With Invoca's AI Messaging Agent, brands can deliver that same level of conversational sophistication and immediacy to their consumers on SMS, grounded in first-party data and complete with detailed data to measure revenue and drive profitable growth."