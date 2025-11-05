DoubleVerify Introduces DV AI Verification

DoubleVerify, providers of software to verify media quality, optimize ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, has released DV AI Verification to help advertisers identify and manage artificial intelligence agent interactions and avoid low-quality AI-generated content.

"From declared agents powered by platforms such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity to undeclared, potentially malicious AI bots as well as emerging personal and retail agents, advertisers are being challenged to navigate a digital ecosystem populated by a new generation of opportunities and threats," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "Add to that a content landscape increasingly flooded with low-quality, AI-generated material, and marketers are facing a surge of brand suitability concerns and wasted impressions. DV AI Verification delivers greater transparency across transactions and stronger content alignment for brands. DV stands apart with an independent, cross-platform technology stack purpose-built to help marketers manage AI agents and AI-impacted environments with confidence."

DV AI Verification includes the following:

DV's Agent ID Measurement, which enables advertisers to identify and measure ad engagement with AI-powered chatbots. Key analytics will cover both general and sophisticated invalid traffic types, including AI bots and large language model (LLMs) crawlers, undeclared scrapers that alter credentials to bypass detection, and automated and agentic AI browsing, including Atlas and Comet Assistant sessions.

DV's AI SlopStopper for Open Web, which helps advertisers avoid low-quality, AI-generated content and measure media quality across programmatic environments. AI SlopStopper pre-bid avoidance is available through DV's Authentic Brand Suitability across more than 30 major buying platforms, including Amazon, Microsoft Invest, The Trade Desk, and Yahoo, while post-bid measurement data and insights are accessible through DV Pinnacle, the company's unified service and analytics platform.

DV's AI SlopStopper for Social, which ;extends DV's AI slop identification technology to leading social media platforms, helping advertisers identify and avoid low-quality, AI-generated content that can dilute brand equity and waste ad spend.

DV AI Verification is a key component of DV's Media AdVantage Platform, which combines AI-powered media verification, ad optimization, and campaign outcomes measurement to maximize media performance and return on ad spend.