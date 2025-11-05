6sense Achieves ISO 42001 Certification

6sense has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for its Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS), underscoring its commitment to building and managing its AI features securely, responsibly, and ethically.

"At 6sense, our position at the forefront of innovation means we need to operate with integrity and security at all times," said Bryan Wise, chief information officer of 6sense, in a statement. "Our ISO 42001 certification demonstrates that AI governance and risk management are embedded into the very fabric of our platform and operations. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to transparency, accountability, and trust."

The ISO 42001 standard certifies the 6sense AI Management System, which includes AI Email, Sales Intelligence, and Predictive Modeling within the 6sense SaaS environment.

To achieve this certification, 6sense participated in a two-stage, third-party audit validating the company's robust policies, procedures, and best practices around data and AI governance that can be accessed by customers via the 6sense trust center.

The certification complements 6sense's existing certifications for ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Type 2, and TRUSTe GDPR Validation of its GDPR Privacy Practices.