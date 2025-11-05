Sitecore Launches Sitecore Studio

Sitecore today at its Symposium 2025 event introduced Sitecore Studio as part of the SitecoreAI platform that it unveiled yesterday. Sitecore Studio empowers companies to build and customize artificial intelligence-powered agents and workflows that automate marketing tasks within secure, governed environments.

Sitecore Studio creates a governed, connected workspace where companies can design and deploy their own AI agents, connectors, and extensions. It offers connected environments where marketers, developers, and partners can design, extend, and share AI agents at scale: Agentic Studio, App Studio, Sitecore Connect, and Marketplace. Together, they turn SitecoreAI into a living system of creativity and co-innovation, from AI experts composing complex flows to everyday marketers putting them into action.