Sitecore Launches Sitecore Studio
Sitecore today at its Symposium 2025 event introduced Sitecore Studio as part of the SitecoreAI platform that it unveiled yesterday. Sitecore Studio empowers companies to build and customize artificial intelligence-powered agents and workflows that automate marketing tasks within secure, governed environments.
Sitecore Studio creates a governed, connected workspace where companies can design and deploy their own AI agents, connectors, and extensions. It offers connected environments where marketers, developers, and partners can design, extend, and share AI agents at scale: Agentic Studio, App Studio, Sitecore Connect, and Marketplace. Together, they turn SitecoreAI into a living system of creativity and co-innovation, from AI experts composing complex flows to everyday marketers putting them into action.
"Sitecore Studio removes one of the biggest barriers companies have faced in realizing the full benefits of cloud-native platforms: benefiting from the simplicity of SaaS combined with the freedom to tailor solutions and processes that make their brand unique," said Eric Stine, CEO of Sitecore, in a statement. "As SaaS becomes table stakes in the AI era, Sitecore Studio shows how we make it work in the real world. For 25 years, Sitecore has led through innovation that empowers marketers and partners to build what's next, and with Sitecore Studio, we're extending that legacy into SaaS, giving enterprises the freedom to customize, connect, and innovate on their own terms."