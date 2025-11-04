WestCX Launches Engage

WestCX today launched Engage, the next generation of its patient engagement platform for healthcare organizations.

The launch unites Engage, LinguaAI, and Journey Insights into a single ecosystem that enables healthcare organizations to deliver intelligent, multilingual, and measurable patient experiences.

Engage introduces streaming Speech-to-Speech AI for natural, intelligent, and compliant patient communication. Building on Mosaicx's deployments, Engage now extends across the full WestCX portfolio, including its Televox brand. Engage empowers healthcare systems, payers, and pharmaceutical organizations to hold human-like conversations that understand, act, and learn in real time.

The platform combines conversational, generative, and agentic AI to automate core functions, such as appointment scheduling, insurance verification, payments and medication reminders, all within a single exchange.

Engage automates high-volume administrative tasks and integrates seamlessly with electronic health record and CRM systems.

Complementing Engage, LinguaAI supports more than 100 languages in real time. And Journey Insights converts every patient interaction into actionable intelligence, capturing and analyzing calls, messages, and digital interactions across channels, revealing friction points, benchmarking performance, and predicting next-best actions.