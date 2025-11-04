Sitecore Launches SitecoreAI

Sitecore today launched SitecoreAI, a digital experience platform that puts artificial intelligence at the center of marketing.

Built on the foundation of Sitecore XM Cloud and Microsoft Azure, SitecoreAI unifies content, data, and personalization, and search in a single, composable cloud platform helping marketers with AI-enabled workflows. At its core is the Agentic Studio, a workspace where marketers and AI collaborate to plan, create, and personalize experiences. The Agentic Studio debuts with 20 AI-powered agents that automate complex workflows, from campaign planning to content migration, production, and testing, and enables marketers and their agency partners to design their own agents and flows using visual tools.

Within the Agentic Studio, Agentic Flows orchestrate multi-step personalized campaigns from briefing and experimentation through publishing and optimization. Spaces enable real-time collaboration between people and AI with a coordinated system that supports continuous improvement through feedback and insights.