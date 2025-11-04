Ooma to Acquire FluentStream
Ooma, providers of a smart communications platform, is acquiring FluentStream, a provider of phone services for small and medium-sized businesses, for approximately $45 million.
FluentStream is a cloud communications provider with voice, text, mobile, and call center features. Its acquisition is expected to add approximately 80,000 business users, extend Ooma's position among SMBs, and grow Ooma Business.
"We are looking forward to welcoming the FluentStream team to Ooma and building a future together that will create significant value for all our stakeholders. This acquisition is consistent with our strategy to extend our leadership in serving SMB customers and grow Ooma Business," said Eric Stang, CEO of Ooma, in a statement. "FluentStream's focus on the SMB market, stable base of customers and channel partners, and EBITDA performance make it the perfect fit for our strategy to expand our portfolio of brands, accelerate growth, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."
"Our customers are the heart of everything we do," said Kerrin Parker, CEO of FluentStream, in a statement. "As a part of Ooma, we will continue to deliver the responsive service and flexible communications solutions our partners and customers count on while expanding what's possible for them through Ooma's scale and innovation."