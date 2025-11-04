Ooma to Acquire FluentStream

Ooma, providers of a smart communications platform, is acquiring FluentStream, a provider of phone services for small and medium-sized businesses, for approximately $45 million.

FluentStream is a cloud communications provider with voice, text, mobile, and call center features. Its acquisition is expected to add approximately 80,000 business users, extend Ooma's position among SMBs, and grow Ooma Business.