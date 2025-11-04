SnapLogic Adds Capabilities for Agents, MCP, and Enhanced AI Governance

SnapLogic has expanded its platform capabilities with updates focused on agents, Model Context Protocol (MCP), and artificial intelligence governance.

SnapLogic's Agentic Integration Platform takes an AI-first approach to integration and automation to unify these elements within a single, low-code intelligent platform.

"To build a truly agentic enterprise, organizations must first get their data AI-ready," said Jeremiah Stone, chief technology officer of SnapLogic, in a statement. "Our latest innovations don't just connect systems, they create a resilient, agentic integration fabric that enables every user, system, or agent to collaborate on trusted data at enterprise scale."

SnapLogic is introducing the Agent Snap, a Snaplex-native execution engine for agent execution. The Agent Snap provides the foundation for human-in-the-loop oversight. Agents can now be trained, observed, and refined before being given greater responsibility, all powered by AI-ready data pipelines.

SnapLogic continues to expand the availability of Model Context Protocol (MCP) and related Streamable HTTP capabilities.The new MCP Client and upcoming support for OAuth 2.0 support multi-agent collaboration. SnapLogic's commitment to open standards such as A2A also ensures customers can build, connect, and scale agents across any ecosystem, while maintaining seamless access to data wherever it lives.

Building on SnapLogic's API management capabilities, Agent Governance delivers secure, enterprise-grade oversight for AI agents. The framework ensures that agents are safely deployed, monitored, and compliant, while maintaining visibility into data provenance and usage.

SnapGPT, SnapLogic's generative integration capability, now delivers higher-quality, more efficient pipelines and introduces the foundation for "Extended Thinking," which brings conversational interaction to the platform.

With these updates, SnapLogic is pioneering natural language as the new streamlined interface for rapid integration of data, applications, and services, allowing users and agents to query, refine, and activate data in real time.