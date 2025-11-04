Automation Anywhere Acquires Aisera

Automation Anywhere, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence solutions, has acquired Aisera, a provider of agentic solutions and self-service agents for IT service management, HR, and customer service. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combined offerings will include the following:

Conversational AI agents trained with domain models for self-service in ITSM and employee and customer experiences.

Agentic Process Automation (APA) System that enables users to ask AI questions, receive answers, and have AI act on their behalf.

Process Reasoning Engine (PRE) that powers AI agents with insights from 400 million automations.

Mozart Orchestrator, which orchestrates complex processes across agents and automations on every platform.

Security, governance, and an open approach for customers to choose their own large language models and infrastructure providers.