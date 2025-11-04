Automation Anywhere Acquires Aisera
Automation Anywhere, a provider of agentic artificial intelligence solutions, has acquired Aisera, a provider of agentic solutions and self-service agents for IT service management, HR, and customer service. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The combined offerings will include the following:
- Conversational AI agents trained with domain models for self-service in ITSM and employee and customer experiences.
- Agentic Process Automation (APA) System that enables users to ask AI questions, receive answers, and have AI act on their behalf.
- Process Reasoning Engine (PRE) that powers AI agents with insights from 400 million automations.
- Mozart Orchestrator, which orchestrates complex processes across agents and automations on every platform.
- Security, governance, and an open approach for customers to choose their own large language models and infrastructure providers.
"With this acquisition, we're expanding the value we offer to customers, broadening our market reach, and accelerating the momentum of our [generative AI] business, already the cornerstone of our growth and the majority of our bookings," said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-founder of Automation Anywhere, in a statement. "We are in a unique position to help customers adopt agentic AI faster while reducing their spending on existing, seat-based ITSM products. With AI agents doing the work, up to 40 percent fewer ITSM seats are needed. And in this new agentic world, Automation Anywhere charges for work done rather than underutilized seats."
"The union of Automation Anywhere and Aisera creates an agentic automation powerhouse," said Abhi Maheshwari, CEO of Aisera, in a statement. "Both companies share a common vision to harness AI as a transformative force that reimagines how every enterprise function operates. This moment is a testament to the incredible innovation, dedication, and hard work of Aisera's employees. We extend our deepest gratitude to our customers, who have been the driving force behind every innovation and the inspiration for every leap forward. Together with Automation Anywhere, we will continue to redefine the future of enterprise work and deliver exponential value for businesses across the globe."