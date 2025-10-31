MNTN Unveils QuickFrame AI for Ad Creation

MNTN, providers of a performance marketing platform for connected TV, has introduced QuickFrame AI, an all-in-one video-production platform for creating ads for TV, social, and more, in minutes.

"The TV industry was built for the top 200 advertisers," said Mark Douglas, CEO of MNTN, in a statement. "We built MNTN for everyone else. Ninety-seven percent of advertisers on our platform had never run a TV ad before, and the biggest barrier was creative. QuickFrame AI fixes that. Now any brand, no matter their size or budget, can go from a website URL to a ready-to-air ad in minutes."

QuickFrame AI is an all-in-one creative workspace that combines leading AI models and technologies, including Google (Veo and Imagen), ElevenLabs, WellSaid Labs, and Stability AI, to instantly script, generate, and voice complete video ads.

To get started, users ennter a URL, select a video style, and QuickFrame AI will generate an ad from scratch. The ad then flows into an intelligent editor where users can adjust details, such as lighting, camera movement, dialogue, visuals, and more. Once they have their creative, they can publish their video ads to MNTN Performance TV, reaching viewers across premium streaming networks HBO Max, ESPN, Peacock, and more or export directly to Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and Google Ads Manager.