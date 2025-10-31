Bombora Launches Curated Ecosystem Audiences

Bombora, a B2B data provider, has launched Curated Ecosystem Audiences, an expansion of its B2B digital audience solutions that gives B2B advertisers access to highly specialized, partner-powered audience segments, all available on demand.

Initial partners include Crunchbase, Definitive Healthcare, G2, and HG Insights.

With its new Curated Ecosystem Audiences, Bombora translates high-value B2B data into actionable digital audience segments for programmatic advertising. Users can deploy these unique audiences across all the primary advertising platforms and formats, including programmatic, social, connected TV, and more.

Bombora and its partners are launching both off-the-shelf and fully customizable Curated Ecosystem Audiences, which can be activated on platforms including The Trade Desk, Yahoo DSP, Reddit, and more than 100 other destinations, accessible through data marketplaces like LiveRamp. These exclusive audiences include segments powered by Crunchbase, like high-growth companies, unicorn startups, companies segmented by equity funding level, and those identified by their most recent funding round. G2 powers audience segments and B2B attributes that reflect active buyers' unique and extensive buying stage signals. For more precise targeting, advertisers can also leverage all of these unique B2B account-level attributes to create custom audiences, combining them with their own proprietary key account lists, Bombora's 6,300 custom attributes, and 19,000 intent-driven audiences to align the audience with any campaign strategy.