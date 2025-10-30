Tata Communications Partners with NiCE
Tata Communications and NiCE have partnered, bringing together Tata Communications' Kaleyra artificial intelligence-powered Customer Interaction Suite with NiCE's CXone Mpower CX AI platform to deliver intelligent, automated, and hyper-personalised customer experiences.
Driven by Tata Communications' digital channels, voice and network infrastructure, deep cloud migration expertise, agentic AI capabilities, and comprehensive managed services, the solution delivers personalized customer experiences across more than 190 countries and territories.
NiCE enhances this partnership with the full capabilities of its CXone Mpower platform, an end-to-end CX solution that brings together AI-driven workforce augmentation, intelligent automation, and seamless workflow orchestration in a unified solution.
Further enhancing this experience is the Tata Communications Kaleyra TX Hub, a modular orchestration layer that connects customers' CX stacks and enterprise tools into a unified, intelligent, total agent experience. Kaleyra TX Hub offers drag-and-drop deployment, personalized agent views, built-in sentiment analysis, and a unified interface for contact center agents and supervisors.
"In an era where every customer interaction shapes loyalty, our partnership with NiCE empowers enterprises to deliver intelligent, seamless, and agent-first contact center experiences. This sets a new benchmark for service transformation where AI meets automation, migration is effortless, and every conversation is smarter and more connected," Gaurav Anand, vice president and global head of the Customer Interaction Suite at Tata Communications, said in a statement.
"This partnership unites two industry leaders with a shared vision to help enterprises deliver smarter, more personalized customer experiences that drive measurable impact. Backed by Tata Communications' global reach and trusted expertise, we're transforming every interaction into an opportunity to create value, loyalty, and competitive advantage," Darren Rushworth, president of NiCE International, said in a statement.