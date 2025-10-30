Tata Communications Partners with NiCE

Tata Communications and NiCE have partnered, bringing together Tata Communications' Kaleyra artificial intelligence-powered Customer Interaction Suite with NiCE's CXone Mpower CX AI platform to deliver intelligent, automated, and hyper-personalised customer experiences.

Driven by Tata Communications' digital channels, voice and network infrastructure, deep cloud migration expertise, agentic AI capabilities, and comprehensive managed services, the solution delivers personalized customer experiences across more than 190 countries and territories.

NiCE enhances this partnership with the full capabilities of its CXone Mpower platform, an end-to-end CX solution that brings together AI-driven workforce augmentation, intelligent automation, and seamless workflow orchestration in a unified solution.

Further enhancing this experience is the Tata Communications Kaleyra TX Hub, a modular orchestration layer that connects customers' CX stacks and enterprise tools into a unified, intelligent, total agent experience. Kaleyra TX Hub offers drag-and-drop deployment, personalized agent views, built-in sentiment analysis, and a unified interface for contact center agents and supervisors.