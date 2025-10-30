Forethought Launches Browser Agent, Headless Forethought, and Custom Insights

Forethought, a provider of artificial intelligence agents, today introduced Browser Agent, enabling AI to take action directly inside any browser-based system. The company also expanded its platform with Headless Forethought and Custom Insights to deploy, govern, and measure AI across all customer experience channels and systems.

"AI has spent the last few years learning to answer questions," said Sami Ghoche, CEO and co-founder of Forethought, in a statement. "The next era is about action and outcomes. Browser Agent allows AI to securely complete real tasks inside systems that were never built for automation. It helps enterprises make a meaningful impact without changing the systems they already rely on."

Forethought's new Browser Agent provides omnichannel support and is triggerable from chat, email, voice, or Slack.

Headless Forethought enables organizations to embed Forethought AI directly into systems via APIs or the Model Context Protocol (MCP), while still preserving complete control over tone, policy, compliance requirements, and escalation logic.

Custom Insights lets CX leaders define their own success metrics, monitor real-time performance dashboards, and understand which types of customer interactions drive satisfaction, delays, or escalations.